Teenager Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Investigation and Make Arrest

In a disturbing incident, police were called to Church Street in Croydon on Saturday, June 29th, at approximately 2.18pm, following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 19-year-old man who had sustained serious stab wounds. Swift action was taken to provide medical assistance, and the injured individual was promptly transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

As the situation unfolded, the victim’s condition remains under close observation by medical professionals, with authorities awaiting updates on his well-being.

The Metropolitan Police Service‘s South Area Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an in-depth investigation into the incident. The team of dedicated detectives is determined to get to the bottom of the matter and bring those responsible to justice.

During the initial stages of the inquiry, one individual has been apprehended in connection with the case. The man was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and is currently in police custody, assisting officers with their ongoing investigation.

Police are now urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information relevant to the case to come forward and assist in their efforts. Witnesses are asked to call 101, referencing incident number 4152/29jul, to provide their accounts or any crucial details that could aid in establishing the sequence of events leading to the stabbing.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the option to contact Crimestoppers is available. By reaching out to this independent charity, witnesses can contribute vital information without disclosing their identity, thereby helping the investigation in a discreet and confidential manner.