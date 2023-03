Police were called at 4.15pm on Monday, 20 March to a report of a stabbing on Elmwood Road, Croydon.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man, believed to be aged 18, was found with a stab injury. He was taken to the hospital in a critical but stable condition.

One man was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. A crime scene remains in place.