Teenagers charged after ‘tampering with parcels on Royal Mail train’

Two teenagers have been charged by the British Transport Police (BTP) after allegedly tampering with parcels on a Royal Mail train. The incident was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning when BTP received information that two young men had gained access to the Royal Mail service at Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway.

During the incident, the suspects are said to have damaged signalling equipment. BTP responded promptly to the reports and located the 17-year-old and 18-year-old in a carriage on the train, where they were subsequently arrested.

Although nothing is believed to have been stolen, BTP officials noticed that several parcels in the carriage appeared to have been “interfered” with. The nature of this interference has not been specified in the reports.

A spokesperson from the British Transport Police stated, “Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft, and threatening and abusive behaviour.”

Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing, and BTP encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Royal Mail, the affected service provider, has acknowledged the incident and expressed its cooperation with the British Transport Police during the investigation.

The motive behind the tampering and the potential implications for the affected parcels are yet to be disclosed, but authorities are taking the incident seriously to ensure the security and integrity of postal services in the region.