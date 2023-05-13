Saturday, May 13, 2023
Teenagers Injured in Separate Stabbing Incidents in North London

by uknip247

On Friday, 12 May, Officers responded to two separate incidents involving stabbings in North London, resulting in injuries to two teenagers.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7.43pm on Queens Road, NW4, after the London Ambulance Service (LAS) alerted the police regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a stab injury. He was swiftly transported to a West London hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Approximately 20 minutes later, at 8.03pm, police came across another injured male on Charcot Road, NW9. The 17-year-old male was promptly taken to a hospital and subsequently discharged. Following his medical treatment, he was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and taken into custody at a north London police station.

Officers from the Met Police are actively investigating both incidents to establish the circumstances surrounding the stabbings. It is yet to be determined if the two incidents are connected or if they are unrelated incidents of violence.

The police are urging anyone with information or any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them at 101, quoting the reference number 7093/12may. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

