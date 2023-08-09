Weather

Teens target two men near Shoreham Railway Station

On Wednesday, August 2 August, at around 6.25pm, two individuals were assaulted in an unprovoked incident near Shoreham railway station. Following his exit from the station onto Western Road, a man was confronted by a group of youths. The group tried to steal his tobacco before resorting to violence. When a second man, aged 50, attempted to step in, he too was assaulted. Both victims, one aged 38, suffered injuries to their faces.

Shortly after the altercation, some of the youths were spotted on Shoreham Beach. In relation to the assaults, six teenagers – five boys and one girl – were apprehended and have since been released on bail as investigations continue.

The police urge witnesses or anyone with footage from mobile devices, CCTV, or dashcams to step forward with their evidence. To provide information, please report online to Sussex Police or dial 101, referencing case number 1333 of 02/08.

News for Sussex

