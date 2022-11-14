Ten cats feared dead after fatal blaze in Brentford claims man in his 30 with second person fighting for their lives

For the first time, a man killed in a Brentford fire has been photographed. Ali Khan, 34, was killed in a house fire on Netley Road shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday (Sunday, November 13). The house also housed 16 cats, 16 of which are now presumed dead after going missing. The Lfb and the Met Police have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire. Gas cylinders were being removed from the property, which had been completely destroyed by the fire.

His mother, Bobbie Wason, was also present, as was a 70-year-old homeless woman in an induced coma. Bobbie, 65, paid a moving tribute to her son. She praised Ali for his “funny sense of humour and smile.”



Speaking on the spot “I’m staying strong because my son has struggled with mental health issues,” she said. He was an alcoholic, and I always promised myself that I would not cry when he died, and I haven’t. I know he’s in a better place now, and all I ask is for people to pray for my son.”

Bobbie, who has two daughters and three sons, was also admitted to the hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Netley Road, just off Ealing Road in Brentford. The London Fire Brigade took over two hours to extinguish the blaze.

“A man has sadly died following a house fire on Netley Road in Brentford,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. The fire severely damaged the two-story house. The man was discovered on the ground floor by firefighters. He was declared dead at the scene.

“Firefighters rescued a woman, who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.” Another woman fled the scene before the Brigade arrived and was also taken to the hospital. The Fire Department was called at 4.03pm, and the fire was out by 5.15pm. Chiswick and surrounding fire stations responded with crews. The fire’s origin is being investigated.”

“Officers were called at about 4.05pm on Sunday, November 13 to reports of a fire inside a flat on Netley Road in Brentford,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. The emergency services are on the scene.

“The London Ambulance Service treated three people.” Despite the efforts of paramedics, one person died at the scene. The other two people have been taken to the hospital, and we are awaiting word on their condition. Several nearby properties have been evacuated.”