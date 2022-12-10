Saturday, December 10, 2022
Ten Fire Engines And Around 70 Firefighters Have Been Called To A Fire At A Shop With Flats Above On Uxbridge Road In Shepherd’s Bush
Part of a ground-floor shop is alight. Half of a five-roomed flat on the first floor of the building is also alight. A child, a man and two women left the property before the Brigade arrived and are being treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 22 calls to the blaze.

Station Commander David Reed, who is at the scene, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke in the local area. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters are using one of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders as an observation tower and thermal imaging cameras to check for fire spread.

Uxbridge Road is closed between Devonport Road and Ingersoll Road whilst crews work to make the scene safe. Please avoid the area where possible.”

The Brigade was called at 3.57pm Fire crews from Acton, Paddington, Richmond, Wandsworth and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

