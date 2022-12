Around 50 tonnes of household waste was alight, creating a large amount of smoke. Local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours, damping down remaining hot spots.

The Brigade was called at 4.52am and the fire was under control by 9.16am. Fire crews from Surbiton and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.