Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees
Home BREAKING Ten fire engines and dozens of firefighters have been called to tackle blaze at hotel used to house Ukrainian refugees

Ten fire engines and dozens of firefighters have been called to tackle blaze at hotel used to house Ukrainian refugees

by uknip247

West Sussex Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a significant fire at the Angel Inn hotel in North Street, Midhurst. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier & off-road vehicle are currently at the scene.

Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees
Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees

Two historic buildings are well alight. Angel Inn housed Ukrainian refugees who had to be evacuated.

One of those evacuated was a Ukrainian girl who said the hotel had 15 rooms in the hotel, a bystander said he counted and saw about 30 people being led down the pavement to a local reception centre in the town

Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees
Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees

If in the local area, please keep your windows shut due to the amount of smoke.

More to follow

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has died after falling from a tower block in South...

Appointment of the first female Dean of Christ Church the Rev Canon...

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, has welcomed support for...

Government announces team of leading experts to boost energy efficiency

A man has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched...

A 400-year-old hotel said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among the...

Police in Sussex are urgently seeking to locate Isabelle who has been...

A man was sentenced to prison after luring his ex-girlfriend to an...

The wheels on this bus no longer go round and round!

Local violence against women offences are reduced thanks to Project Vigilant patrols...

After three people were attacked in Swanley, a man from Sidcup was...

Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the coast of Southern Africa for a second...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More