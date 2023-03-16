Ten fire engines and dozens of firefighters have been called to tackle blaze at hotel used to house Ukrainian refugees

West Sussex Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a significant fire at the Angel Inn hotel in North Street, Midhurst. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier & off-road vehicle are currently at the scene.
Two historic buildings are well alight. Angel Inn housed Ukrainian refugees who had to be evacuated.
One of those evacuated was a Ukrainian girl who said the hotel had 15 rooms in the hotel, a bystander said he counted and saw about 30 people being led down the pavement to a local reception centre in the town
If in the local area, please keep your windows shut due to the amount of smoke.
More to follow