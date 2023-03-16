West Sussex Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a significant fire at the Angel Inn hotel in North Street, Midhurst. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier & off-road vehicle are currently at the scene.

Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees

Two historic buildings are well alight. Angel Inn housed Ukrainian refugees who had to be evacuated.

One of those evacuated was a Ukrainian girl who said the hotel had 15 rooms in the hotel, a bystander said he counted and saw about 30 people being led down the pavement to a local reception centre in the town

Ten Fire Engines And Dozens Of Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle Blaze At Hotel Used To House Ukrainian Refugees

If in the local area, please keep your windows shut due to the amount of smoke.

More to follow