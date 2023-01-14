UPDATED:Ten fire engines called to tackle High rise blaze in Bow East London

Seventy firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade and ten fire appliances have been scrambled to tackle a highrise blaze that has ripped through a property on the 9th floor of an East London tower block

Crews were called at around 11pm on Saturday evening to Gayton House on Chiltern Road, Bow East London

Firefighters have set up a Bridgehead control point within the block and firefighters have been committed in breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze in the affected property.

Two teams of firefighters are now carrying out a search of the property after committing with hose reels wearing breathing apparatus. Other properties on the affected floor have been evacuated

A 64-metre-long turntable ladder and two command units have also been sent to the incident that is currently ongoing.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known but is said to be under investigation

A spokesman for the LFB said: