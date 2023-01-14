UPDATED:Ten fire engines called to tackle High rise blaze in Bow East London

Seventy firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade and ten fire appliances have been scrambled to tackle a highrise blaze that has ripped through a property on the 9th floor of an East London tower block
Crews were called at around 11pm on Saturday evening to Gayton House on Chiltern Road, Bow East London
Firefighters have set up a Bridgehead control point within the block and firefighters have been committed in breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze in the affected property.
Two teams of firefighters are now carrying out a search of the property after committing with hose reels wearing breathing apparatus. Other properties on the affected floor have been evacuated
A 64-metre-long turntable ladder and two command units have also been sent to the incident that is currently ongoing.
The cause of the blaze is not currently known but is said to be under investigation
A spokesman for the LFB said:
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a flat fire on Chiltern Road in Bow.
The whole of the flat on the ninth floor is alight. The Brigade’s 999 Control took 22 calls to the visible blaze.
Around 50 people self-evacuated the 19-storey block before the Brigade arrived. A number of other residents remained safely in their unaffected flats.
The Brigade was called 10.33pm and the fire was under control by 11.49pm.
Fire crews from Stratford and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.