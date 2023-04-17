Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Ten fire engines have been called to tackle a large blaze at Abby’s Grill in Croydon

by uknip247
Over Sixty firefighters and ten fire engines have been called to Abby’s Grill on London Road in Croydon.

The alarm was raised just after 6pm on Monday 17th April following multiple calls after flames erupted from ventilation system at the rear of the property.

A large cordon has been put in place and a specialist drone team from the London fire brigade has been called in to help the fire commanders on the ground tackle the blaze that has broken out in a built-up area.

Local bus services have been out on divert and the A23 London Road both ways closed between Craignish Avenue and Northborough Road.

It is understood that the blaze broke out in the roof area above the take away which has a number of residential properties housing multiple people.

Officers from the Met Police are putting in a cordon and neighbour properties have been evacuated whilst firefighters continue tackling the blaze. Nearby properties are being advised to keep windows and doors closed.

More to follow

