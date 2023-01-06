Ten Fire engines with boats sent to major water leak that has flooded Lee Green fire station in South East London

Ten fire engines and boats were dispatched to the major water leak that flooded Lee Green fire station in South East London.

Due to a burst water main this morning, a South London road was forced to close in both directions (Friday, January 6). Emergency crews have rushed to the scene on Eltham Road in Greenwich to repair the damage.

Firefighters were cut off in 6 feet of water after a water main fractured early Friday morning on a major South East London road.

The road is closed in both directions, and drivers and the general public are advised to avoid the area. Ten fire engines and specialists have been dispatched to the scene. A critical incident has been postponed as a result of this.

Firefighters with specialised rescue equipment and boats were dispatched to Lee Green to assist firefighters and other members of the public after a major water main burst on Eltham Road shortly after 3 a.m. Flood water severely damaged a number of properties on Meadow Court Road. Four Bexley and Lewisham fire departments responded with boats and flood rescue suits to rescue a number of people from nearby properties. Engineers have requested a high-volume pump as they attempt to shut down the damaged value. A significant portion of the road has also been damaged. The Met Police and The LFB have been contacted for comment.

People are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.