Ten months after she was last seen, police have issued an appeal to help trace the missing teenage girl

Saidatu Jalloh, who was 14 at the time and is now 15, was reported missing by staff at her Lambeth school on March 9, 2022.

The Metropolitan Police issued its first appeal on Twitter on December 8, 2022, ten months later. They said she could be “anywhere in the UK” in a social media post. Since then, there have been no further appeals for her. Saidatu had arrived in the UK and had only recently registered at the South London school, according to police. Teachers called the police after not seeing him in class for a week.

They also expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s entry into the country and the nature of her disappearance. Lambeth Police tweeted: “#Missing” with a photo of the adolescent. Saidatu, 15, is missing from Lambeth but could be anywhere in the United Kingdom. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 and quote the reference 22MIS008040, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you prefer to remain anonymous.”

“Saidatu, who was 14 at the time but would now be 15, had only recently been enrolled at the school and little was known about her. Enquiries at the address listed on her school registration have yielded no results.

“Saidatu is thought to have only recently arrived in the UK, but no records of anyone with the same name entering the country have been found, implying that she may also go by other names. While there is no evidence that she has been harmed, the circumstances surrounding her arrival in the UK and subsequent disappearance are cause for concern.

“Officers are eager to find her and ensure she is safe and well in the care of appropriate adults.” Missingblackpeople.com founder Dominic Norton expressed his concern that a minor had been missing for such a long time.

He stated: “Anyone going missing for 10 months is extremely unusual. Especially if they are under the age of 18.” Police are asking anyone with information or who recognises the photo that was shared on social media to come forward.

