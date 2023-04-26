Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man in Brentford.

Officers were called at 5.15am on Wednesday, 26 April to reports of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford.

Officers, London Ambulance Service [LAS] and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended.

At the scene a male was found on the street with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Ten People Arrested After Man Is Murdered In West London

Officers have arrested seven men and three women on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. They were taken into custody where they remain.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances continue.

West Area BCU Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan who is responsible for the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns. I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“I urge anyone with information concerning this incident to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR. If wish to remain anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.”