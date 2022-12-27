Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Ten People Have Been Killed And Several Injured When Their Bus Hit A Roadside Bomb In Eastern Burkina Faso, The Country’s Government Said On Monday
Ten people have been killed and several injured when their bus hit a roadside bomb in eastern Burkina Faso, the country's government said on Monday

Ten people have been killed and several injured when their bus hit a roadside bomb in eastern Burkina Faso, the country’s government said on Monday

by @uknip247

The bus was travelling from the market town of Fada N’Gourma, about 220km (136 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou, to the border town of Kantchari near neighbouring Niger.
The vehicle was travelling near the village of Bougui on Sunday afternoon when it hit a mine, Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the regional governor, said in a statement.
The injured were taken to the hospital in Fada N’Gourma, the main town in the east, and the rest of the passengers on the bus disappeared, Yameogo said. The government is restoring security to the area and trying to locate the missing passengers.
No one has claimed responsibility, but the attack occurred in an area where the government is battling fighters linked to al-Qaeda in North Africa, and ISIL (ISIS).
Violence linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL has racked the country for more than six years, killing thousands and displacing nearly two million people. The government’s inability to stem the attacks led to two coups this year with each military leader promising to make security a priority.

