Ten people recognised by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd

The efforts of ten people, including eight young cadets, from across Clwyd have been recognised by the King’s representative for the county.

Cadet Sergeant Owen Brumby of St Brigid’s School Combined Cadet Force, Cadet Corporal Alun Hughes of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Cadet Flight Sergeant Lewis Hughes of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets have been appointed as Lord-Lieutenant cadets for Clwyd for 2023.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd, Henry George Fetherstonhaugh OBE FRAgS appointed the three at an awards ceremony at Hightown Barracks, Wrexham, on Thursday 30 March.

The role which lasts for one year includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

Around 70 people attended the event to mark the new appointments which will see the cadets represent their peers and respective organisations at local and national level occasions.

Owen, from Rhyl, was second in command on the prestigious Cambrian Patrol team and his favourite activity is adventurous training. He hopes to become an aerospace or automobile engineer.

Alun, from Dyserth, who attends Llandrillo College, is a kind and supportive member of 2193 (Prestatyn) Squadron whose most notable achievement has been obtaining the rank of corporal and having the ability and confidence to lead a flight of cadets in drill and to complete team challenges.

Lewis, from Wrexham, who attends Coleg Cambria, joined 1251 (Berwyn) Squadron in 2017 and over the last five years has been a fantastic role model for young people and the RAF Air Cadets in North Wales. He aspires to join the RAF as a pilot and hopes to fly multi-engine aircraft.

The three will follow in the footsteps of Cadet Sergeant Isabella Jones and Cadet Sergeant Ciara Venables both of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force; Cadet Sergeant Maddie Bunn and Cadet Sergeant Bethan Shutt both of St Brigid’s School Combined Cadet Force and Cadet Warrant Officer Kristian Harrison of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets who were all awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2022 representatives.

At the ceremony which recognised high achievers from the reserves and cadet communities, two adults were recognised for their outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.

They were Deborah Restall of Connah’s Quay Sea Cadet Corps and Chief Petty Officer Keith McDermott of Rhyl Sea Cadet Corps.

There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,500 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The awards event was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.