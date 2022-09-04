Ten people were killed and at least 15 others were injured in stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan province.

The attacks occurred in multiple locations, and police were investigating 13 crime scenes, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan.

Police said they were looking for two suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, who were seen driving a black Nissan Rogue.

According to officers, some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were attacked at random.

Police said at a press conference that there could be more injured victims who drove themselves to various hospitals.

The general public was advised to take “appropriate precautions.”

“Do not leave a safe place. Allowing others into your home should be done with caution. Do not approach suspicious individuals. Please do not pick up hitchhikers “According to the police,