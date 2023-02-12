Three teenagers have been charged following a disturbance in Devizes on Sunday evening

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged and released on bail for using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.

On March 21, they are both scheduled to appear in Salisbury Youth Court.

A third 16-year-old boy was charged with possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) and appeared in court this morning.

He received an absolute discharge due to the time he had already spent in custody and the fact that he had no prior convictions.

Five more people were arrested in connection with the disorder and released on bail pending further investigation.