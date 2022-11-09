Tens of thousands of university employees will go on strike later this month for three days

More than 70,000 employees at 150 British institutions will strike over salary, working conditions, and pensions, according to the University and College Union (UCU).

The strikes, scheduled for November 24, 25, and 30, could affect up to 2.5 million students, according to the union, and are the largest in the sector’s history.

The union added that if companies make better offers, disruption can be averted, but that action will grow in the new year.

They are also threatening a boycott of marking and evaluation if the disagreement is not resolved.

Union members will also commence non-strike industrial action on November 23, including working to rule, refusing to make up work missed due to strike action, and refusing to cover for missing colleagues.

The strikes come after UCU members decisively supported industrial action in two national elections last month over pay, working conditions, and pensions.

“Campuses across the UK are going to face strike action on a scale never seen before,” said UCU general secretary Jo Grady. 70,000 workers will demonstrate their refusal to accept lower pay, pension cuts, and job insecurity. This is not a debate about affordability; rather, it is about options. Vice-chancellors choose to pay themselves hundreds of thousands of pounds while putting our members into low-paying, insecure jobs that force some to rely on food banks. They opt to keep billions in surpluses while cutting employee pensions. UCU members do not want to strike, but are doing so in order to save the industry and gain workplace dignity. “If university vice-chancellors don’t take this disagreement seriously, our message is plain – this bout of strike action will be just the beginning,” says one student.

To address the cost-of-living crisis, the UCU is pushing for a “substantial” salary increase and an end to the use of “insecure” contracts.

According to the group, businesses enforced a 3% pay increase this year after more than a decade of pay awards that were below inflation.

Concerning the pension conflict, the UCU is demanding that employers reverse a “package of cuts” implemented earlier this year, which it claims will result in a 35% reduction in the average union member’s guaranteed future retirement income.