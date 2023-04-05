Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in Western Australia

He took Cleo from her family’s tent in October 2021 and kept her at his house for 18 days, in a bedroom designed to be lockable from the outside.

Cleo was found alive by the police at Kelly’s house, minutes from her own home. He was charged with child stealing and sentenced in Perth District Court by Chief Judge Julie Wager.

The case involved over 100 police officers, and the breakthrough was achieved when a mobile phone number was traced to the campsite’s phone tower.

Cleo was seen to be smiling and identifying herself to the officer in a rescue video.