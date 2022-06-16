It has been closed to passengers since May 2020 due to international travel restrictions reducing airport traffic.

Airlines such as Air France, Etihad, and KLM relocated to Terminal 2.

On the public transportation network, Piccadilly and Elizabeth line services will now also serve Terminal 4.

Qatar Airways will be the first to relocate, followed by approximately 30 other airlines over the next month.

Air Algerie, Air Astana, Air Malta, Air Mauritius, Air Serbia, Azerbaijan Airlines, Bulgarian Air, El Al – Israeli Airlines, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, ITA Airlines, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, Kuwait Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Omanair, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Brunei, Saudi Arabia Airlines, TAROM, Tunis Air, Uzbekistan Airways, and Vietnam Airlines will all relocate to Terminal 4.