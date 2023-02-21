Met Police make terror arrest in Portsmouth

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism as part of an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Officers executed a warrant at a Portsmouth address on Tuesday, February 21, as part of a proactive operation.

The adolescent was detained at the residence on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications (under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

He was detained under PACE and is being held at a police station in London.

As part of the same investigation, a second address in Essex is being searched.

The investigation is being conducted in connection with Islamist terrorism.

Inquiries are still being conducted.

