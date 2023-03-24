Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have made three arrests under the Terrorism Act

Two women, aged 25 and 27, and one man, aged 51, were arrested today and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. A Strabane property was also searched, and several items were seized. The attempted murder investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 101. Additionally, police can be provided with information and media via the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1 Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.