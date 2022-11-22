Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Tmptitle
Home BREAKING Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration the number of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues

Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration the number of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues

by @uknip247
0 comment

Customers at the UK’s biggest supermarket are now limited to buying only
three boxes of eggs, after Asda and Lidl set similar limits last week.
The move comes as UK poultry farmers face rising costs for chicken feed and
energy, at a time when they are also being hit by an outbreak of bird flu.
It has led to a squeeze on the supply of eggs to supermarket shelves.
Last week, Tesco said it had good availability with no buying limits but
was working with producers to protect supplies.
Now it has introduced a temporary rationing policy, following Lidl’s
decision to limit the number of egg boxes to three per customer.
Asda has set a two-box limit per customer, but other grocers, such as
Sainsbury’s and Morrisons are yet to make similar moves.

You may also like

Medway Sport announce sporting guests

Passengers are being warned to expect Christmas rail...

Police have now launched a triple murder investigation...

A man has been charged with murder following...

Detectives investigating the murder of dadbe Takayo Nembhard...

A woman who died in a crash on...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More