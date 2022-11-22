Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration the number of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues

Customers at the UK’s biggest supermarket are now limited to buying only
three boxes of eggs, after Asda and Lidl set similar limits last week.
The move comes as UK poultry farmers face rising costs for chicken feed and
energy, at a time when they are also being hit by an outbreak of bird flu.
It has led to a squeeze on the supply of eggs to supermarket shelves.
Last week, Tesco said it had good availability with no buying limits but
was working with producers to protect supplies.
Now it has introduced a temporary rationing policy, following Lidl’s
decision to limit the number of egg boxes to three per customer.
Asda has set a two-box limit per customer, but other grocers, such as
Sainsbury’s and Morrisons are yet to make similar moves.
