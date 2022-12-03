Tesco has made significant changes to its Clubcard programme

Some customers will receive more vouchers as a result of the upgrade, just in time for Christmas shopping.

Users of the Clubcard & Grocery app will now receive personalised vouchers every two weeks, instead of up to eight times a year. For the time being, this will be a four-million-customer trial, but if successful, it could be expanded.

Your voice could be instructing customers to scan their Clubcards at Tesco checkouts across the UK.

The Clubcard & Grocery app will store digital coupons. It will include bonus points and discounts that are redeemable both online and in-store. The Clubcard app is not the same as the Clubcard & Grocery app. The old Clubcard app will be phased out by 2023.

Customers must instead download the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard App to replace it. Tesco customers who receive their Clubcard statement and vouchers by mail will be able to do so in the future if they so desire.