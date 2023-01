The recall is because it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.

Product details

Name: Creamfields Grated Cheddar

Pack size: 500g

Best before 23 March 2023

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required. If you would like any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.