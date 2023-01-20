Friday, January 20, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot due to the presence of milk that is not mentioned on the label

Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot due to the presence of milk that is not mentioned on the label

by uknip247

This means that the product may pose a health risk to anyone who is allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents.
Specifications of the product
Tesco Porridge Pot with No Golden Syrup, Pack Size 55g, Batch Code 2252
Before September 1, 2023
Milk allergen(s)
The product contains milk, it may pose a health risk to those who are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents.
If you purchased the above product and are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents, do not consume it. Instead, return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. For more information, please call Tesco customer service at 0800 505 555.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lorraine Hogg, 51,...

The failure of Rishi Sunak to wear a seat belt will be...

Three arrested after Police chase around West Wickham

Police close major road after burst water main

A 57-year-old woman died in a house fire, prompting a police and...

UPDATED: Two teenagers stabbed in East London

Police officer rushed to hospital after attack in North London

An investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was slashed on...

Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne, one arrested for ABH

A man has been charged in connection with a dog attack

Man sentenced to six years and six months in prison after drugs...

Two retired Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with possessing images of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More