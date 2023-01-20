Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot due to the presence of milk that is not mentioned on the label

This means that the product may pose a health risk to anyone who is allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents.

Specifications of the product

Tesco Porridge Pot with No Golden Syrup, Pack Size 55g, Batch Code 2252

Before September 1, 2023

Milk allergen(s)

The product contains milk, it may pose a health risk to those who are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents.

If you purchased the above product and are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents, do not consume it. Instead, return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. For more information, please call Tesco customer service at 0800 505 555.