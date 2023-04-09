Tesco is recalling their Free From Bran Flakes

The recall has been made due to some packs containing small amounts of another cereal variant containing milk and hazelnut (nuts), which are not mentioned on the label.

This poses a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts).

Tesco Free From Bran Flakes

Pack size 300g

Best before 26 May 202

Customers are instructed to return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. If customers have any further questions, they can reach out to Tesco customer service on 0800 505 555.