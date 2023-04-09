Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Tesco is recalling their Free From Bran Flakes

Tesco is recalling their Free From Bran Flakes

by uknip247
Tesco Is Recalling Their Free From Bran Flakes

The recall has been made due to some packs containing small amounts of another cereal variant containing milk and hazelnut (nuts), which are not mentioned on the label.

This poses a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts).

Tesco Free From Bran Flakes

Pack size 300g

Best before 26 May 202

Customers are instructed to return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. If customers have any further questions, they can reach out to Tesco customer service on 0800 505 555.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man was hospitalised after a “serious assault” in Sneinton

Police called to an aggravated burglary in Woolwich

Police have praised the individual who alerted them as 14-year-old boy is arrested for gun possession

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following an “altercation” in a seaside car park

Rural and wildlife crime officers in Staffordshire are calling on the public to keep a lookout for suspicious activity around wild birds’ nests as...

At least four people have died in an avalanche in the Mont Blanc region of the French Alps

Three people are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision

The family of a Beckton flat fire victim pays heartfelt tribute to their 15-year-old ‘blessing from God.’

Major Road closed after collision in Belvedere leaves a number of people trapped

A young girl was rushed to the hospital after her face was mauled in a vicious dog attack

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a reported stabbing incident at Loughton Station

15-year-old boy charged after public stop and search in Cricklewood by Met Police officers

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More