Tesco Recalls British Cooking Salt Due to Plastic Contamination

In a recent development, Tesco has issued a product recall for its “Tesco British Cooking Salt” due to concerns that it may contain small pieces of plastic, rendering the product unsafe for consumption. The supermarket giant has taken immediate action to remove the affected product from its shelves and has also contacted customers who purchased the item, urging them not to consume it.

The specific details of the product are as follows:

– Product: Tesco British Cooking Salt

– Pack size: 1.5kg

– Batch code: 3200

The company’s risk statement explains that the presence of plastic particles in the salt poses a health hazard and consequently, the product must not be consumed.

Tesco is ensuring that customers are informed of the recall through official recall notices. These notices provide a clear explanation as to why the product is being recalled and offer guidance on what customers should do if they have purchased the affected batch of cooking salt.

To address the issue and prioritise customer safety, Tesco has initiated a full product recall from its customers. Anyone who has bought the “Tesco British Cooking Salt” with the batch code 3200 is advised not to use it and return it to the store from where it was purchased. The company assures that customers will receive a full refund for the product, even without presenting a receipt.

Tesco Customer Services is actively assisting customers with any queries or concerns related to the recall. They can be reached directly at 0800 505 555 for further information and support.

