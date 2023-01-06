Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

Tfl Declare Major Incident After Major Water Main Burst In Eltham South East London
TFL declare major incident after major water main burst in Eltham South East London leaving thousand with no water

by @uknip247

A South East London road was completely flooded this morning as a result of a burst water main (Friday, January 6). The TFL has declared a major incident. Residents on Eltham Road in Greenwich have been rescued by emergency services who have rushed to the scene.

 

Postcodes in Greenwich and Lewisham have also been left without water or with low water pressure.
The bursting main water main has flooded the road leading to Lewisham, close to shops and restaurants.

 

Firefighters assist in the evacuation of residents from properties by boat. They have also assisted approximately 150 schoolchildren in crossing the flooded road. The Lee Green Fire Station on Eltham Road has been impacted by a burst water main. People are being advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

The road is closed from A2212 Burnt Ash Road (Lee Green) to Weigall Road.

Thames Water is also on the scene, working to repair the burst main.

 

SE3, SE7, SE9, SE10, SE12, SE13, and SE15 are the postcodes with no water or low pressure.

 

According to the most recent Thames Water update: “We sincerely apologise if you are experiencing low or no water pressure as a result of a large burst pipe on the A20 Eltham Road in SE12 early this morning.

 

“We’re on the scene and working to stop the flow caused by the burst. After that, supplies should begin to return to the affected area.” We’d also like to apologise to drivers who have been inconvenienced by the A20 closure.”

 

 

