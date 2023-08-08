TfL Incorrectly Used CCTV Cameras to Fine Motorists, Ruling Paves Way for PCN Rescinding

Transport for London (TfL), under the leadership of Mayor Sadiq Khan, has faced criticism after an adjudicating panel found that the authority had wrongly used CCTV cameras to issue fines to at least eight motorists parked in bays on red routes in London. The panel concluded that TfL had “broken the law” by using cameras instead of wardens to impose penalties, placing an unfair burden of proof on drivers and making it challenging for them to appeal against fines.

The ruling has significant implications, potentially leading to thousands of motorists having their Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) revoked if they were unjustly fined. While the panel emphasized that the current practice of using CCTV cameras for enforcement was problematic, TfL responded with defiance, refusing to revoke the already-issued PCNs.

The use of CCTV cameras for penalty enforcement was restricted by the government back in 2015 after numerous authorities were found to be excessively eager to issue fines from the comfort of their desks, resulting in a sharp increase in fines.

The adjudicators argued that relying on CCTV evidence placed an unfair burden on drivers, particularly those who had parked legally in loading bays but were accused of contravening rules. They emphasized that obtaining evidence to contest the fines after the fact could be extremely difficult, leaving motorists at a disadvantage.

“A motorist parked in such a bay who encounters a civil enforcement officer may, there and then, be able to show that he or she is loading or unloading… or can readily obtain the evidence… to substantiate that claim,” the panel noted.

A TfL spokesman highlighted the importance of compliance on the Transport for London Road Network for maintaining safe and efficient traffic flow in the city. They stated that enforcement by compliance officers using CCTV cameras played a vital role in achieving these objectives.

The spokesman further added, “Non-compliance impacts London’s air quality, creates safety risks, disrupts traffic, and creates congestion for everyone.”

The ruling raises concerns about the use of CCTV cameras for penalty enforcement and the need to ensure a fair and transparent process for motorists. As the situation develops, TfL will need to reconsider its approach to enforcement to address the concerns raised by the adjudicating panel.