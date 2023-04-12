Thames Valley Police has a new deputy chief constable who is focused on delivering an excellent policing service for all communities

Following Jason Hogg’s promotion to Chief Constable, Ben Snuggs has taken over as Deputy Chief Constable.

The former Deputy Chief Constable for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary started last week, having been formally appointed in January.

“I am really thrilled to be joining Thames Valley Police as Deputy Chief Constable,” he said.

“This is a great force with a diligent and professional workforce who are committed to serving our communities and community groups across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

“I joined policing over 26 years ago and I am as focused now as I was then to make our service better by being agile and effective in all that we do.”

DCC Snuggs was previously Assistant Chief Constable for Joint Operations for Thames Valley Police and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, so he is a familiar face for the force.

The new deputy is determined to ensure communities across the Thames Valley feel as safe as possible by preventing and thoroughly investigating crime, supporting victims and bringing more offenders to justice.

“As Deputy Chief Constable, my focus is clear; supporting our new Chief Constable and his vision for Thames Valley Police, and delivering an excellent performance that will make our communities proud of us through a bedrock of neighbourhood policing, quality investigations and excellent response,” he said.

“This will ensure we deliver our Police and Crime Commissioner’s Police and Criminal Justice Plan and maintain our community’s trust and confidence which is so vital.”

As well as new chief and deputy chief constables, Thames Valley Police has made other changes to its senior management.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France who was previously Assistant Chief Constable for Crime, Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Tasking and Development at Hampshire Constabulary, will now oversee Joint Operations.

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray will be taking on a new Assistant Chief Constable role within Thames Valley Police looking at legitimacy and value to our communities.

ACC Murray’s former role will be filled by Katy Barrow-Grint who becomes Temporary Assistant Chief Constable for Crime and Criminal Justice.