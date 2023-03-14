Thames Valley Police have closed the A34 in both directions to conduct collision investigations, which are expected to last all night

Thames Valley Police are currently leading the investigation into a collision that occurred at approximately 11.27 p.m. on Monday (13/03). According to preliminary reports, the collision involved a pedestrian, and serious injuries have been confirmed.

Thames Valley Police have closed the road to conduct collision investigations, which are expected to last all night.

National Highways have traffic management resources along the route.

Route of diversion

Road users are advised to take the route indicated by the solid diamond diversion symbol, which can be seen on local road signs:

At the Hinksey Hill Interchange, exit the A34. Turn right at the roundabout to join the A4074 (Oxford Southern Bypass).

Continue on the A4074 past the Kennington roundabout and turn left at the Heyford Hill roundabout onto the A4142 Eastern Bypass Road.

Continue along the A4142 until you reach the A40 Headington roundabout. Take the second exit and merge onto the A40 Northern Bypass Road.

Continue until you reach the A44 roundabout. Take the fourth exit to join the A44.

Continue on to the A34 Peartree Interchange. To rejoin the A34 Northbound, take the third exit at the roundabout.

Please allow extra travel time if this closure affects your planned route. Plan ahead of time; you may want to reroute or even postpone your trip.