The incident occurred around 11.45am on Saturday 8 October. An altercation broke out between two drivers. Whereby the driver of the black Vauxhall Astra hit the driver of a black Ford Focus with a golf club.

The victim received multiple broken ribs and required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The offender is described as a white man wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Hall, based at Newbury Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220452151.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”