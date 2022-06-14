The victim, a woman in her thirties, was pushed up Langley Hill against her will by her former partner around 9 p.m. on June 5.

He also pushed her up against a wall and grabbed her throat. She was unharmed.

There were several passing cars, and some of the drivers attempted to intervene, but the offender intimidated them and they fled.

A 31-year-old Reading man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was released on police bail until July 2nd.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with us,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Jen Jenkins of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, based at Reading police station.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or dash-cam footage if you were in the area at the time, I’d ask that you check any recordings in case they have captured anything that could help our investigation.”

“To contact us, dial 101 or submit a report online using reference number 43220245654”

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.”