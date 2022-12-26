Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image in connection with a common assault and battery in Oxford

The assault happened on a bus on London Road at about 9.15am on Monday 21 November this year.

The victim, a woman in her fifties, was sat at the back of the bus, when the offender, a woman, starting making comments at the victim.

The victim told the offender to be quiet, and the offender told the victim she had a knife in her pocket.

The offender then kicked the victim in her stomach.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Alexander Patel said: “We are releasing this CCTV image of a woman because we believe that she may have vital information in connection with this assault.

“If you are the woman or recognise her, please call 101 or you can report online quoting reference 43220524400.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”