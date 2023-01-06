Thames Water has issued a statement following the burst of a water main in Eltham

This morning (January 6), emergency services rushed to the scene on Eltham Road to resolve the problem.

Currently, ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters are on the scene.

Three basement flats were flooded and the Lee Gree Fire station was under six foot of water.

Thames Water apologises to anyone who is experiencing low or no water pressure at their home.

It was also confirmed that engineers are currently on the scene working to stop the flow of water caused by the burst.

Water has flooded parts of the road leading to shops and restaurants, according to photos from the scene.

It also shows the road being cordoned off by a Metropolitan Police car while the incident is being handled.

The London Fire Brigade is advising people to avoid the area due to road closures.

Closures are in place from the A2212 Burnt Ash Road (Lee Green) to Weigall Road.

“We’re really sorry if you have low pressure or no water following a large burst pipe early this morning on the A20 Eltham Road, in SE12,” said Thames Water.

“We’re on site and working to shut off flow from the burst. After that, supplies should begin to return to the affected area.

“We’d also like to apologise to drivers who have been inconvenienced by the A20 closure.”

“Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to flooding on Meadowcourt Road in Blackheath and Eltham Road,” said a spokesman for the London Fire Brigade.

“Crews are working to divert flood water after a water main ruptured, flooding an area 600m x 200m in size.

“Three basement flats have been flooded to a depth of around 20cm and the fire station has also been affected by flood water.

“At 4.38 a.m., the Brigade was called. Firefighters from Lewisham, Eltham, East Greenwich, and other nearby stations are on the scene.”