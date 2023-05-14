Thamesmead Live updates: Man Airlifted to Hospital After Stabbing Incident on Bentham Road, SE28

Sunday, May 14, 2023
by uknip247
A man in his late 40s was airlifted to the hospital following a stabbing incident on Bentham Road, SE28. The London Ambulance Service contacted the police at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, May 14, prompting an immediate response from both emergency services. While a crime scene has been established, no arrests have been made as authorities await updates on the victim’s condition.

In response to the incident, a crime scene has been established at the location. Police cordoned off the area, securing it for forensic examination. Experts will meticulously scour the scene for any vital clues that could aid in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 20:30hrs on Sunday, 14 May to Bentham Road, SE28 following reports of a man with stab injuries.

Officers attended. The man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to hospital; we await an update on his condition.

A crime scene is in place. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the local police or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers, thereby aiding the investigation and helping to ensure justice for the victim.

