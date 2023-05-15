“Thank you for saving my life: Man reunited with ambulance crew after cardiac arrest”

A man from Bedworth, Jim Crosswell, had a chance to express his gratitude and reunite with the ambulance crew who saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest following a heart attack.

On February 16, Jim was walking home when he started experiencing chest pains. Acting swiftly, he managed to dial 999 on his mobile phone before collapsing in the street. Responding to the call, a Coventry Hub ambulance crew comprising paramedic Jason Hardcastle, technician Simon Lees, and student paramedic Holly Castle from Coventry University, arrived promptly at the scene to find Jim in a critical condition, clutching onto a wall.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the crew quickly diagnosed Jim’s heart attack and initiated treatment while swiftly transferring him to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire. However, Jim’s condition deteriorated during the journey, leading to a cardiac arrest. Thanks to the swift actions of Jason, Simon, and Holly, they were able to quickly restart his heart.

During the transfer to the Emergency Department, Jim experienced multiple rearrests, but with the collaborative efforts of the ambulance crew and hospital staff, they successfully revived him once again.

Jim and his son Paul are deeply grateful for the ambulance crew’s heroic actions, which undoubtedly saved Jim’s life. Recently, they had the opportunity to reunite with the crew, expressing their heartfelt gratitude, presenting gifts, and learning more about the day that Jim, due to his condition, remembers very little of.

Reflecting on the encounter, Jim said, “It was only right that we say thanks for the very special and selfless work the NHS as a whole do, every day and for saving my life. We will always forever grateful for the opportunity to spend more time together as a family. To have an ambulance service whose staff are as dedicated, motivated, and compassionate in caring for others when they are at their lowest and most vulnerable time is incredibly reassuring.”

Steve Hargreaves, Coventry Operations Manager, commended the crew for their exceptional level of care, acknowledging the emotional significance of the reunion for Jim and Paul. He noted that it was Holly’s first experience witnessing such a critical clinical scenario, making it all the more remarkable that they could visit Jim in the hospital later that day, where he was sitting up and looking significantly better than when they first responded to his call.

This heartwarming reunion serves as a testament to the dedication and compassion displayed by ambulance crews in their life-saving work, providing reassurance to the community during times of vulnerability.