Every young person in school Years 6 to 13 can receive a free bus pass to help them travel around the county during the school holidays, which can be used on Stagecoach and Arriva buses, as well as other services subsidised by KCC, between 23 July and 31 August 2022.

By the end of the school year, students in Years 6 to 13 should have received their Reconnect bus pass from their state school or college. Those who do not have a digital pass can get one here starting July 20th, or they can pick up a printed bus pass at a collection point starting July 20th.

Children and young people aged 11 to 18 who are not enrolled in state schools, for example, because they attend independent schools or are educated at home, are still eligible for a free bus pass. Click here to learn how to get one.

Family Bus Ticket

This summer, the family pass allows up to four family members to travel for free by bus, with at least one adult and one child travelling together.

Digital family passes will be available here beginning July 20th, or a printed pass will be available at a collection point beginning July 20th, while supplies last.

The bus pass can be used as many times as needed between July 23 and August 31, 2022, in both cases, Young Person’s and Family. It can only be used on routes in Kent, not in Medway, East Sussex, West Sussex, Surrey, or the Transport for London area.

Shellina Prendergast, KCC Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, stated, “Keeping children and young people busy and active during the school holidays benefits their minds as well as their bodies.”

“The free summer Young Person’s bus pass provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to get out and about and enjoy themselves as soon as their well-deserved summer vacation begins.” There are numerous free, fun activities available throughout Kent that will keep children and young people entertained for hours. The free Young Person’s and Family bus passes will provide numerous opportunities for children and their families.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the county’s bus companies for once again generously supporting children and young people to Reconnect this summer.”

The programme is part of Reconnect: Kent Children and Young People, which began in March and will end in August. Reconnect is a community-led initiative that aims to help Kent’s children and young people reconnect with activities and interests they enjoyed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, catch up on learning they may have missed, and discover new interests and activities along the way.

Points of collection

Each district has two collection points:

Ashford

Plus, Ashford Gateway

Brookfield Road, Ashford TN23 4EY, Ashford Willow Centre

Canterbury

Beaney Library in Canterbury

Canterbury Poppy Children’s Centre is located at Kings Road in Herne Bay, CT6 5RG.

Dartford

Dartford Public Library

Dartford Brent Children’s Centre is located at 43-15 Overy Street in Dartford, DA1 1AH.

Dover

The Discovery Centre at Dover

St Nicholas Church, The Lines, Dover CT16 2BN, Dover Buckland & Whitfield Children’s Centre

Hythe and Folkestone

Folkstone Public Library

Folkestone & Hythe Youth Hub, Dover Road, CT20 1QF, Folkestone Early Years

Gravesham

Gravesend Public Library

Gravesham Northfleet Youth Hub is located at Hall Road in Northfleet, DA11 8AJ.

Maidstone

Maidstone History and Library Centre

Maidstone Infozone is located at 3 Palace Avenue, Maidstone, ME15 6NF.

Sevenoaks

Kaleidoscope of Sevenoaks

St Mary’s Road, Swanley BR8 7BU, Sevenoaks Swanley Youth Hub

Sittingbourne

Sittingbourne Public Library

Brewery Road, Sittingbourne ME10 2EE, Swale Milton Court Centre

Thanet

Gateway to Margate

Thanet Youth Hub, Quarterdeck, Zion Place, Margate CT9 1RP

Tonbridge

Tonbridge Public Library

Tonbridge & Malling Youth Hub is located at Avebury Avenue, Tonbridge, TN9 1TG.

Tunbridge Wells (England)

Southborough Library is located at the Southborough Hub.

Tunbridge Wells Youth Hub is located at 39a Grove Hill Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, TN1 1SD.

Conditions of use (The bus passes include the full terms and conditions.)

Bus tickets for teenagers

Conditions of use:

All young people aged 6 to 13 who live or attend school in Kent are eligible for a bus pass.

Bus passes will be valid from July 23 to August 31, 2022.

After 9 p.m., bus passes cannot be used to board a bus.

The passes are only valid for trips within Kent. They cannot be used to enter or exit the county.

Passes cannot be transferred from one young person to another.

Bus passes for families

Conditions of use:

All Kent residents are eligible for a bus pass.

Bus passes will be valid from July 23 to August 31.

Family passes allow four members of a family to travel together, either one adult and three children or two adults and two children. Any additional passengers will require their own tickets.

Passes can be transferred to another adult in the same household. Passes are not transferable to another family.

An adult cannot use a family pass without a child, and a child cannot use a family pass without an adult.

After 9 p.m., bus passes cannot be used to board a bus.