The 27-year-old man, who has been detained at St James Hospital has been re-arrested last night under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000

Following an incident at Leeds’ St James’s Hospital, a man was arrested on terrorism charges.

The 27-year-old man, who has been detained since his arrest yesterday morning, was re-arrested last night under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation, or instigation of terrorist acts.

The hospital crime scene has now been cleared. The cordon has been lifted, allowing full access to the area.

Vehicle searches have also concluded, but they are still being conducted at premises in Leeds.

Because of the nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing North East is in charge of the investigation, and extensive inquiries are underway to determine the full circumstances and investigate any potential motivation. Officers are currently conducting detailed forensic examinations and a review of the items recovered, including digital media devices, as part of the investigation.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East is Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Dunkerley. “This is being treated as an isolated incident,” he said, adding that “there is no evidence to suggest that there is any heightened or ongoing risk to the public.” Nonetheless, the UK threat level remains Significant, and we would always advise the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or behaviour to police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or at gov.uk/ACT.”

“This incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the work of the emergency services,” said Superintendent Dan Wood of the Leeds District. “A man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.”

We are continuing to communicate with our counter-terrorism colleagues as their investigation moves forward.”

We recognise that an incident of this magnitude will arouse understandable public concern, and we are working with our partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure and keep them updated.”