The 37-year-old Chandler’s Ford resident is wanted for recall to prison

by @uknip247

Officers have conducted a number of inquiries in an attempt to locate him, and these inquiries are ongoing.
Meanwhile, we’re asking the public to report any sightings of Michael or any information about his whereabouts.
He has connections with Eastleigh, Petersfield, and Bishopstoke.
He is described as follows:
• White • 6ft tall • Athletic physique
If you see him, avoid approaching him and instead dial 999.
Anyone with information that could help our investigations is encouraged to call police at 101 and reference 44220429104. You can also send them information online at https://orlo.uk/iFVP3.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/e5aNu.
We’d like to remind everyone that anyone found harbouring Michael Smith in order to obstruct our efforts to find him is breaking the law and could face arrest.
