The 53-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Marcus Tott in Skegness has been charged

We received reports of a man with a suspected stab wound at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness at 9.26am on Friday 2 December. Paramedics attended, but the man now known to be Marcus Tott, aged 47, died at the scene.
Norris and two women, aged 22 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The two women have been released on conditional bail.
We are still appealing for information and would urge the public to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 97 of 2 December.
You can also send information as well as CCTV and dashcam footage to our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Lavender.
Officers from the neighbourhood team in Skegness will be present tomorrow (6 December) at the Sacred Heart Church on Grosvenor Road between 2-4pm. If you have any concerns or have any information to share with our officers in relation to the murder investigation, please drop by.
Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’d like to give thanks to the local community for all of their support and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Marcus Tott.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public and we continue to appeal for any information, including CCTV and dashcam footage that can assist our inquiries.
“Any information, no matter how small, can prove vital, so we would urge the public to get in touch. You can either call us on 101 or send us information by using the public portal.”