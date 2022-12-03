Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot and killed in Newry yesterday evening, 1 December.
The 58-year-old man was shot a number of times, at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of the city.
The attack took place just after 18.00 GMT
Superintendent Norman Haslett, local commander for Newry, Mourne & Down Policing District, described the attack as ‘beyond reckless’.
He said: “We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan their attack and lie in wait for their victim to essentially ambush and execute him.
“The victim, who was a husband, a father and a son, wasshot multiple times at close range and the level of violence used was reprehensible. This murder took place in a built-up residential area of Newry at teatime, when people would have been coming home from work and when families and children would have been out and about in the run up to Christmas.
“This was beyond reckless. Anyone – any child, any neighbour – could all too easily have been seriously injured or worse. Indeed, after the attack, the victim’s car ended up crashing into a neighbouring property. Those responsible had no thought whatsoever for the victim, for his family or for the local community. They have no moral compass and I would condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”
Superintendent Haslett has appealed to anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the attack, or who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1600 of 01/12/22.
You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.