Police have released images of three people they want to identify in connection with the theft of a large sum of money from an elderly man by a group of pickpockets.

The 76-year-old victim was followed into a bank on Harrow Road on Tuesday, 3 May, around 12:20pm, where he withdrew a large sum of money to pay his plumber.

He then went to the bus stop outside KFC on Wembley’s High Road and attempted to board a Route 18 bus.

A group of pickpockets then worked together to prevent people from boarding the bus, and two female suspects stole the victim’s money before fleeing.

Anyone who recognises the two women or man is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference number CAD 5664/12Jul.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.