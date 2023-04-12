Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Home BREAKING The A1 in Northumberland is closed northbound between the A1068 near Alnwick and B1340 near Denwick due to a police led incident. 

The A1 in Northumberland is closed northbound between the A1068 near Alnwick and B1340 near Denwick due to a police led incident. 

The carriageway is expected to remain closed into the morning peak travel period. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs. 

  • Exit the A1 on to the A1068 and follow northbound until the roundabout. 
  • At the roundabout take the 1st exit following the road for 300m. 
  • Turn right on to the B1340 and travel north for 1.5km to Denwick junction. 
  • Re-join the A1 using Denwick Junction northbound on-slip. 

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. 

