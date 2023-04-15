Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

The A1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J38 (near Hampole) and J39 (Barnsdale Bar) due to a collision involving a lorry

by uknip247

The lorry has lost part of its load which will require specialist clear up work.

National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are on scene. 

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the A1 at J38, turn left onto the A638
  • Travel on the A638 towards North Elmsall
  • At Dale Lane Roundabout take the 3rd exit onto Wrangbrook Lane
  • Continue on Wrangbrook Lane and rejoin the A1 at J39 (Barnsdale Bar)

There is approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach to J38. 

