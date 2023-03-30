The A1 northbound in Nottinghamshire is closed between the A57 South (Markham Moor) and A57 North (Apleyhead) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry

There is also a lane 2 closure on the southbound carriageway due to extensive central reservation barrier damage.

Emergency services and recovery are on scene. A team is on route to repair the central reservation barrier once recovery is complete.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave the A1 northbound at the A57 South at Markham Moor and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A57.

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 heading north.

Follow the A638 to Retford and the junction with the A620 Amcott Way. Turn left onto the A620.

Continue on the A620 until the Hallcroft roundabout and take the 3rd exit back onto the A638 North Road.

Proceed on the A638 through Ranskill and Scrooby until the junction with the A614 and take the exit onto the A614 heading west.

Follow the A614 back to the A1 northbound at Blyth Services and rejoin the A1 northbound to continue your journey.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.