Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The A1 northbound in Nottinghamshire is closed between the A57 South (Markham Moor) and A57 North (Apleyhead) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry

The A1 northbound in Nottinghamshire is closed between the A57 South (Markham Moor) and A57 North (Apleyhead) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry

by uknip247

There is also a lane 2 closure on the southbound carriageway due to extensive central reservation barrier damage.  

Emergency services and recovery are on scene. A team is on route to repair the central reservation barrier once recovery is complete. 

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Leave the A1 northbound at the A57 South at Markham Moor and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A57. 
  • At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 heading north.
  • Follow the A638 to Retford and the junction with the A620 Amcott Way. Turn left onto the A620.
  • Continue on the A620 until the Hallcroft roundabout and take the 3rd exit back onto the A638 North Road.
  • Proceed on the A638 through Ranskill and Scrooby until the junction with the A614 and take the exit onto the A614 heading west.
  • Follow the A614 back to the A1 northbound at Blyth Services and rejoin the A1 northbound to continue your journey. 

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer may face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Inquiry into London-based evangelical church finds charity spent funds on gym memberships and other personal expenses, including over £95,000 on overseas trips

New onboard announcements to make Britain’s buses accessible for everyone

Transport decarbonisation package to help boost net zero ambitions

Two people were taken to hospital after a house blae that didn’t have any smoke alarms

The University of Strathclyde has launched a new Masters’s course in Sports Data Analytics

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone have released a CCTV image

Appeal after Schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park

Detectives investigating a Tunbridge Wells burglary tracked down the person responsible and ensured he was jailed

Defence Minister Baroness Goldie reaffirms UK commitment to Malaysia

Officers have charged a second man in connection with the death of Zikel Bobmanuel

A suspect has appeared in court after police discovered a large cannabis grow inside a house during an early morning raid

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More