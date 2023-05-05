The A11 In Suffolk/cambridgeshire Is Closed In Both Directions Between The B1085 Junctions (near Red Lodge) Due To A Police-led Incident.

5
Suffolk Police and Air Ambulance are in attendance.
Diversion Route
Northbound diversion
- Exit the A11 at the B1085 junction and turn right onto the B1085
- At the roundabout take the first exit onto the B1085 towards Red Lodge
- Follow the B1085 and rejoin the A11 at the Red Lodge Interchange
Southbound diversion
- Exit the A11 at the Red Lodge Interchange
- At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the B1085
- Travel along the B1085 through Red Lodge
- At the roundabout take the second exit to rejoin the A11
There is approx. 1 mile of congestion on the approach to the southbound closure.