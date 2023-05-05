Friday, May 5, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023

The A11 in Suffolk/Cambridgeshire is closed in both directions between the B1085 junctions (near Red Lodge) due to a police-led incident

by uknip247
Suffolk Police and Air Ambulance are in attendance.

Diversion Route

Northbound diversion

  • Exit the A11 at the B1085 junction and turn right onto the B1085
  • At the roundabout take the first exit onto the B1085 towards Red Lodge
  • Follow the B1085 and rejoin the A11 at the Red Lodge Interchange

Southbound diversion

  • Exit the A11 at the Red Lodge Interchange
  • At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the B1085
  • Travel along the B1085 through Red Lodge
  • At the roundabout take the second exit to rejoin the A11

There is approx. 1 mile of congestion on the approach to the southbound closure. 

