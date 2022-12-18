Sunday, December 18, 2022
The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between J19 (Boreham) and the J20a (Hatfield Peverel) due to a collision

Essex Police, Essex Fire & Rescue and National Highways contractors are on the scene. There is a large amount of debris, oil and fuel from the 2 car collision to clear as well as the vehicles themselves. The central reservation barrier was also struck in the incident and requires repair.

Road users caught in the closure are being advised that once closure has been established efforts will be made by Essex Police to get road users within the closure released and on their way.

A diversion route is available (follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on road signs):

  • Road users diverted off the A12 at J19 (Boreham Interchange) at the first roundabout and take the fifth exit onto the A130
  • At the second roundabout of the Boreham Interchange (known as Generals Lane Roundabout) circle around (crossing over the A12) to the fourth exit on to the B1137 Main Road towards Boreham
  • Remain on the B1137 Main Road to Hatfield Peverel where it becomes The Street
  • Continue through Hatfield Peverel on the B1137 The Street to re-join the A12 at J20b

